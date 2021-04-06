iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

