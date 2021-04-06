Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

