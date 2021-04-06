ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

ITT stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

