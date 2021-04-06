J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.35

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.35 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 243.90 ($3.19). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 238.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 3,434,231 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.35.

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

