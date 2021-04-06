Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

