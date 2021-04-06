Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.37. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $140.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

