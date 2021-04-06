Jane Street Group LLC Buys 20,760 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

