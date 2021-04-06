Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98.

