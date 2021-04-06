Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IVAL opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

