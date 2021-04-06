Jane Street Group LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

