Jane Street Group LLC Invests $782,000 in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Triterras at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Triterras alerts:

Shares of TRIT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Triterras, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Triterras Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.