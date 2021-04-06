Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 478,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 158,989 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 456,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.