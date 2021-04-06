Janesh Moorjani Sells 14,733 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30.

ESTC opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.24. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

