JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 0.1%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.79. 660,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 833,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

