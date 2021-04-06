Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,883 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. MKM Partners upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

