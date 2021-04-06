Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,751 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.