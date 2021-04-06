Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

