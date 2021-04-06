Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $963,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

