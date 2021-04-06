Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,362 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.