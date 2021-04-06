Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 222,273 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,794 shares of company stock worth $2,142,236 in the last ninety days.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

