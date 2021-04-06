Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,530,047 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frontline by 86.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Frontline by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

