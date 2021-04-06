JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

JOAN stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $924,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

