Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $69,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

JCI stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

