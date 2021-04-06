Jonathan Oringer Sells 26,206 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88.

Shares of SSTK traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 199,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,294. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

