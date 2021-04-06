Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

