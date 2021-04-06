JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.44 ($59.35).

EPA:ALO opened at €43.57 ($51.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.42. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

