JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $104.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $104.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

BioNTech stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

