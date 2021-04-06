JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

