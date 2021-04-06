JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 228,513 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of NetApp worth $55,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

