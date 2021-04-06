JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.07 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 4,931.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

