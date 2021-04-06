JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 567,595 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of JFrog worth $61,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance CO. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

