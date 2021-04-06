JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.85% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.