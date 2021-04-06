Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.97 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00295780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00105789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.17 or 0.00784703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.23 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

