Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,549.97

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,549.97 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,533.77 ($20.04), with a volume of 18512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 66.64.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

