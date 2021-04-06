Karen Prior Sells 2,500 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

ANP traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 619.50 ($8.09). 33,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,466. The stock has a market cap of £143.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Anpario plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

