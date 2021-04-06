Kenneth Moelis Sells 17,815 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 291,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

