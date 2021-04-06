Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

