Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.