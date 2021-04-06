Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Comparison

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Kingstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.24 $15.36 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.59 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -9.00

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86% Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Acceptance and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.61%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Acceptance beats Kingstone Companies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

