K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

