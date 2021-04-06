L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,004. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

