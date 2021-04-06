L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,432 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

