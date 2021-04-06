Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Shares Up 2.5%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 23,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 16,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

