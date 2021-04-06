Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.47. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

