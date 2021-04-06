Laureate Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the average volume of 156 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.