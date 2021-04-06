Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,678 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 96,932 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

