Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

