Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,370 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

