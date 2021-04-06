Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

