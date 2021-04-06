Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,435 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $217.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -506.08 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day moving average is $208.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

